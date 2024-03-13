Biden to express concern over Nippon Steel's deal for U.S. Steel, FT reports
Reuters | Updated: 13-03-2024 22:31 IST | Created: 13-03-2024 22:31 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden plans to express serious concern over Nippon Steel's proposed $14.9 billion purchase of U.S. Steel, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.
Shares of U.S. Steel fell 7.3% in afternoon trade. The White House said in December the deal needed to be carefully scrutinized given U.S. Steel's core role producing a material that is critical to national security.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
