Left Menu

Philippines' former first lady Imelda Marcos set to leave hospital

The Philippine's former first lady Imelda Marcos is set to leave hospital on Thursday, after suffering from fever and a slight pneumonia, her son President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said.

Reuters | Manila | Updated: 14-03-2024 08:20 IST | Created: 14-03-2024 08:20 IST
Philippines' former first lady Imelda Marcos set to leave hospital
  • Country:
  • Philippines

The Philippine's former first lady Imelda Marcos is set to leave hospital on Thursday, after suffering from fever and a slight pneumonia, her son President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said. The 94-year-old widow of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos Sr. has been hospitalised since last week and was put on antibiotics. She is renowned for amassing more than a thousand pairs of shoes and a vast collection of jewels.

"She's recovering well. She's scheduled to come out on, I think, Thursday." Marcos Jr. told reporters on Wednesday while on a working visit in Germany. Marcos said his mother is "in good spirits" and wants to go home soon.

"She has been complaining of the food in the hospital." Imelda Marcos and her family have been accused of looting more than $10 billion from the Southeast Asian country in bank deposits, shares, jewelry, art and property before her husband was ousted by a popular uprising in 1986.

In the last three decades, the government has recovered about half of the wealth the family and its associates were accused of plundering. Imelda Marcos was charged with civil and criminal crimes, but some cases were dismissed, and a 2018 graft conviction remains under appeal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
European shares scale new record high on earnings boost

European shares scale new record high on earnings boost

 Global
2
Forget Ethereum (ETH),Retik Finance (RETIK) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Are the Altcoins to Watch for Big Profits in March 2024

Forget Ethereum (ETH),Retik Finance (RETIK) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Are the Alt...

 United States
3
Zara-owner Inditex shares rise to record high on spring season boost

Zara-owner Inditex shares rise to record high on spring season boost

 Global
4
Mumbai Customs seize over 4 kg gold worth Rs 2.35 crore at airport

Mumbai Customs seize over 4 kg gold worth Rs 2.35 crore at airport

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024