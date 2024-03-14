Left Menu

Dutch parties resume coalition talks after Wilders forgoes PM role

Talks between the PVV, the centre-right VVD and NSC and farmers protest party BBB will now focus on reaching a deal on a technocratic government with looser ties to the parties in parliament, the intermediary leading the negotiations said on Thursday. This would involve a cabinet of political veterans and outside experts, who would have to seek majorities for their policy proposals.

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 14-03-2024 21:41 IST | Created: 14-03-2024 21:41 IST
Dutch parties resume coalition talks after Wilders forgoes PM role
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

The four Dutch political parties most likely to form a government will resume negotiations on a looser coalition after far-right leader Geert Wilders', who won the election four months ago, acknowledged he lacked the support to take the top job. Wilders' nationalist PVV party was the clear winner of the Nov. 22 election, but he has since failed to construct a viable coalition as his past anti-Islam and anti-EU rhetoric continued to be a stumbling block for his potential partners.

On Wednesday, Wilders said he was ready to forgo the job of prime minister as he acknowledged he did not have the support of all parties in a potential coalition. Talks between the PVV, the centre-right VVD and NSC and farmers protest party BBB will now focus on reaching a deal on a technocratic government with looser ties to the parties in parliament, the intermediary leading the negotiations said on Thursday.

This would involve a cabinet of political veterans and outside experts, who would have to seek majorities for their policy proposals. The Netherlands is usually governed by majority coalitions that nail down their agreements in detailed government pacts.

But more than 100 days of talks have made clear that such a coalition cannot be cobbled together this time, as both VVD and NSC remained reluctant to fully cooperate with Wilders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
African Energy Chamber awarded African ESG Award of the Year

African Energy Chamber awarded African ESG Award of the Year

 South Africa
2
INSIGHT-Obscure trust links India's top businesses with Modi's election war chest

INSIGHT-Obscure trust links India's top businesses with Modi's election war ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA staff raise concerns over data from J&J, Bristol's CAR-T therapies; Bird flu strain raises alarm as virus kills South American wildlife and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA staff raise concerns over data from J&J, Bristol...

 Global
4
EXCLUSIVE-African cocoa plants run out of beans as global chocolate crisis deepens

EXCLUSIVE-African cocoa plants run out of beans as global chocolate crisis d...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024