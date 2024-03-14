Left Menu

V-P Dhankhar enquires about Mamata Banerjee's health after accident, wishes speedy recovery

A team of senior doctors are attending to her, hospital sources said.

V-P Dhankhar enquires about Mamata Banerjee's health after accident, wishes speedy recovery
Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday enquired about West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's health after she suffered an injury in an accident and wished her a speedy recovery.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) sources said Dhankhar also expressed his ''deep anguish'' at the West Bengal chief minister's accident.

Dhankhar was the governor of West Bengal before becoming the vice-president.

Banerjee on Thursday suffered a ''major injury'' on her forehead and was admitted to hospital, the TMC said. The 69-year-old had a fall in her south Kolkata home after returning from a programme, her family said.

Banerjee has been admitted to the Woodburn ward of the state-run SSKM Hospital in Kolkata. A team of senior doctors are attending to her, hospital sources said.

The BJP's West Bengal chief Sukanta Majumdar and the Congress' state unit president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury also wished Banerjee a quick recovery.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

