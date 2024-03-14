Left Menu

Dutch King and Queen postpone Vietnam visit at request of Hanoi, citing 'domestic circumstances'

The Dutch King and Queen will postpone a visit to Vietnam planned for March 19-22 at the request of Vietnamese authorities, the Dutch Royal House said on Thursday. "The Vietnamese authorities have requested that the state visit of His Majesty the King and Her Majesty Queen Máxima to the Socialist Republic of Vietnam be postponed due to domestic circumstances," the Royal House said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 14-03-2024 22:12 IST | Created: 14-03-2024 22:12 IST
Dutch King and Queen postpone Vietnam visit at request of Hanoi, citing 'domestic circumstances'

The Dutch King and Queen will postpone a visit to Vietnam planned for March 19-22 at the request of Vietnamese authorities, the Dutch Royal House said on Thursday.

"The Vietnamese authorities have requested that the state visit of His Majesty the King and Her Majesty Queen Máxima to the Socialist Republic of Vietnam be postponed due to domestic circumstances," the Royal House said in a statement. A spokesperson for the King did not elaborate. Vietnam's Foreign Ministry was not immediately available for comment.

The King and Queen had been scheduled to meet on March 19 with Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong, who sent them the invitation, according to a previous Royal House statement. Thuong was last seen in public on Wednesday along with other Vietnamese leaders, including Communist Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, at a meeting on personnel issues.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
African Energy Chamber awarded African ESG Award of the Year

African Energy Chamber awarded African ESG Award of the Year

 South Africa
2
INSIGHT-Obscure trust links India's top businesses with Modi's election war chest

INSIGHT-Obscure trust links India's top businesses with Modi's election war ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA staff raise concerns over data from J&J, Bristol's CAR-T therapies; Bird flu strain raises alarm as virus kills South American wildlife and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA staff raise concerns over data from J&J, Bristol...

 Global
4
EXCLUSIVE-African cocoa plants run out of beans as global chocolate crisis deepens

EXCLUSIVE-African cocoa plants run out of beans as global chocolate crisis d...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024