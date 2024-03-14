Mehbooba, Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah wish speedy recovery to Mamata Banerjee after accident

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti and NC leaders Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah on Thursday wished a speedy recovery to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after she suffered an injury in an accident.

In a post on X, Mufti said, ''Distressed to see pictures of an injured Mamata Banerjee after sustaining serious injuries today. Prayers for her swift recovery.'' The National Conference leaders wished a complete recovery to Banerjee.

''My father & I are very concerned to see Mamta didi has suffered this serious injury. We send her our best wishes & pray for her swift & complete recovery,'' Omar Abdullah said on X.

Banerjee on Thursday evening suffered a major injury on her forehead and was admitted to a hospital.

The 69-year-old leader had a fall inside her Kalighat home in south Kolkata after she returned from a programme, her family said.

The Trinamool Congress supremo underwent a few stitches and medical tests in a government-run hospital before doctors found her stable to be discharged. She was then taken back home.

