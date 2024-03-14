Left Menu

Mehbooba, Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah wish speedy recovery to Mamata Banerjee after accident

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti and NC leaders Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah on Thursday wished a speedy recovery to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after she suffered an injury in an accident.In a post on X, Mufti said, Distressed to see pictures of an injured Mamata Banerjee after sustaining serious injuries today.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 14-03-2024 22:27 IST | Created: 14-03-2024 22:27 IST
Mehbooba, Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah wish speedy recovery to Mamata Banerjee after accident
  • Country:
  • India

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti and NC leaders Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah on Thursday wished a speedy recovery to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after she suffered an injury in an accident.

In a post on X, Mufti said, ''Distressed to see pictures of an injured Mamata Banerjee after sustaining serious injuries today. Prayers for her swift recovery.'' The National Conference leaders wished a complete recovery to Banerjee.

''My father & I are very concerned to see Mamta didi has suffered this serious injury. We send her our best wishes & pray for her swift & complete recovery,'' Omar Abdullah said on X.

Banerjee on Thursday evening suffered a major injury on her forehead and was admitted to a hospital.

The 69-year-old leader had a fall inside her Kalighat home in south Kolkata after she returned from a programme, her family said.

The Trinamool Congress supremo underwent a few stitches and medical tests in a government-run hospital before doctors found her stable to be discharged. She was then taken back home.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
African Energy Chamber awarded African ESG Award of the Year

African Energy Chamber awarded African ESG Award of the Year

 South Africa
2
INSIGHT-Obscure trust links India's top businesses with Modi's election war chest

INSIGHT-Obscure trust links India's top businesses with Modi's election war ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA staff raise concerns over data from J&J, Bristol's CAR-T therapies; Bird flu strain raises alarm as virus kills South American wildlife and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA staff raise concerns over data from J&J, Bristol...

 Global
4
EXCLUSIVE-African cocoa plants run out of beans as global chocolate crisis deepens

EXCLUSIVE-African cocoa plants run out of beans as global chocolate crisis d...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024