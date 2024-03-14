Left Menu

TDP, Janasena downplay being featured in list of parties that encashed electoral bonds

And electoral bonds was a legal thing, Kumar told PTI.He noted that what people should concentrate upon is the comparative figure of encashed electoral bonds vis-a-vis other political parties.Kumar said the Pawan Kalyan-led Janasena is a small party yet a lot of people admire it and wish its growth.

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 14-03-2024 22:58 IST | Created: 14-03-2024 22:58 IST
TDP, Janasena downplay being featured in list of parties that encashed electoral bonds
  • Country:
  • India

TDP and Janasena, NDA alliance partners from Andhra Pradesh, on Thursday downplayed the issue of their names featuring in the list of parties that has encashed electoral bonds.

Janasena spokesperson Ajay Kumar questioned why the surprise in his party's name featuring in the list at all.

"Why should there be a surprise? We have people who will give money to us also. And electoral bonds was a legal thing," Kumar told PTI.

He noted that what people should concentrate upon is the comparative figure of encashed electoral bonds vis-a-vis other political parties.

Kumar said the Pawan Kalyan-led Janasena is a small party; yet a lot of people admire it and wish its growth. He asserted that they appreciate the ''kind of politics'' Janasena stands for.

Similarly, TDP's Deepak Reddy said his party has transparently updated its books of accounts with all the details of the funds encashed through the electoral bonds scheme.

"Whatever we have taken, we have already informed it in our books, under collections, and this is far far less than what YSRCP has done," he said.

Furthermore, he alleged that the entities that had donated to the ruling party had done so because they had derived certain benefits, whether companies or individuals, by being a part of the YSRCP.

''You know that 100 per cent there is something fishy there, whereas in our case we were not in power and whatever funds were taken were proper donations and far smaller in number,'' Deepak Reddy asserted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

