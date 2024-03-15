Left Menu

Four family members killed as car falls into gorge in J-K's Kishtwar

The deceased include an employee of the health department, his wife and their two children.Democratic Progressive Azad Party chief Gulam Nabi Azad condoled the loss of lives in the accident and called for government intervention to address the increasing number of accidents in Chenab Valley.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 15-03-2024 00:22 IST | Created: 15-03-2024 00:22 IST
Four members of a family were killed and one injured when a car they were travelling in skidded off the road and fell into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Thursday, officials said.

The accident took place in the Bhandarkot area when the car rolled down the hill into a deep gorge, Kishtwar Deputy Commissioner Devansh Yadav said. Four members of the family died on the spot. A child who was injured is out of danger, he said.

The deceased include an employee of the health department, his wife and their two children.

Democratic Progressive Azad Party chief Gulam Nabi Azad condoled the loss of lives in the accident and called for government intervention to address the ''increasing'' number of accidents in Chenab Valley. ''My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Urging the administration to provide adequate compensation. The increasing accidents in Chenab Valley are alarming; government intervention and preventive measures are imperative,'' Azad said on X.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

