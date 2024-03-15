Left Menu

Delhi: Hindu, Sikh refugees stage protest near Cong office over INDIA leaders' statements on CAA

We are protesting against them for opposing the law. The Hindu and Sikh refugees staged a protest near Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwals Civil Lines residence here on Thursday, demanding an apology from the Aam Aadmi Party AAP leader over his statements against the implementation of the CAA.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2024 12:33 IST | Created: 15-03-2024 12:31 IST
Delhi: Hindu, Sikh refugees stage protest near Cong office over INDIA leaders' statements on CAA
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Hindu and Sikh refugees from Pakistan and Afghanistan held a protest near the Congress headquarters here on Friday over statements made by the INDIA opposition bloc leaders on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

The protesters carried placards and raised slogans against Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi.

Panju Ram, one of the protesters, said, ''When the BJP-led Centre is implementing the CAA to give us citizenship, why are other political parties opposing it? We are protesting against them for opposing the law.'' The Hindu and Sikh refugees staged a protest near Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's Civil Lines residence here on Thursday, demanding an apology from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader over his statements against the implementation of the CAA. The protesters had said Kejriwal should withdraw his statements against the CAA and refugees and tender an apology.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US sanctions drug trafficking leader in fight against Brazil's PCC gang

US sanctions drug trafficking leader in fight against Brazil's PCC gang

 Global
2
French lawmakers approve bill to apply penalties on fast fashion

French lawmakers approve bill to apply penalties on fast fashion

 France
3
US targets Israeli outposts, settlers with sanctions, Treasury website shows

US targets Israeli outposts, settlers with sanctions, Treasury website shows

 United States
4
African Energy Chamber awarded African ESG Award of the Year

African Energy Chamber awarded African ESG Award of the Year

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024