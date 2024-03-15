"History of DMK, Congress is full of scams": PM Modi targets Opposition in Kanyakumari

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the DMK-Congress' INDIA bloc can never make Tamil Nadu a developed state as it has a "history of scams and corruption." Addressing a rally in Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari, the Prime Minister said that today the wave that has emerged from India's southern shore, in Kanyakumari, will reach far-off places.

"In 1991, I began 'Ekta Yatra' from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. This time, I travelled from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. The people of Jammu and Kashmir have rejected the people who want to divide India. I am certain that the people of Tamil Nadu will also do the same," PM Modi said. PM Modi further asserted that Congress and DMK only know how to misbehave with women and slammed DMK for "doing politics in the name of women".

"Everyone remembers what the DMK leaders did to Jayalalithaa ji. Their attitude towards women has still remained the same. Crimes against women have increased in Tamil Nadu. When we brought the reservation bill for women in Parliament, neither Congress nor DMK supported it. DMK and Congress are both anti-women," he said. He further said that the people of INDI Alliance are responsible for meddling with the lives of the people of Tamil Nadu.

"Our fishermen were given capital punishment in Sri Lanka... I left no stone unturned to bring our fishermen back," he added. The Prime Minister said that the central government is working to develop Tamil Nadu's port infrastructure.

"I have recently inaugurated Chidambaranar Port in Thoothukudi. Our government is working for the welfare of fishermen as well. From providing them financial support for modern fishing boats to bringing them under the purview of the Kisan Credit Card scheme, we have taken care of their needs," he said. PM Modi highlighted his government welfare schemes and DMK-led government welfare schemes and said that they took people's money by orchestrating the 2G scam.

"On one side, you have the welfare schemes of BJP. On the other side, you have the scam list of INDI Alliance. We provided people with optical fiber and 5G internet... They took people's money by orchestrating the 2G scam. We initiated the UDAN scheme, and they initiated the Helicopter scam. We have the results of Khelo India, they have the scam of the Commonwealth Games," PM Modi said. He further asserted that BJP's performance in Tamil Nadu this time will shatter the arrogance of the DMK-Congress INDI alliance.

The Lok Sabha polls are expected to be held in April and May this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)