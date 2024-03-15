Egypt is seeking to reach ceasefire in Gaza, president Sisi says

Egypt is seeking to reach a ceasefire in Gaza, increase entry of aid, and allow for the displaced in the south of the enclave to move to the north, President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said on Friday.

Sisi, speaking in a recorded message, also warned against the danger of an Israeli incursion into the border city of Rafah.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)