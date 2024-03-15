In Kerala, PM Modi rakes up solar scam and gold smuggling to target UDF, LDF

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hit out at the left parties in Kerala, calling them 'incompetent' and said that the state has endured hardship under their governance. Addressing the public campaign in Pathanamthitta for candidates of the BJP-led NDA, PM Modi that the people of the state will benefit only if the cycle of consecutive Left Democratic Front (LDF) and United Democratic Front (UDF) governments is broken.

"Kerala's culture is connected with spirituality, but UDF and LDF are known for crushing this. The culture of Kerala promotes peace but the UDF and LDF believe in political violence. LDF is known for looting through gold, UDF's identity is from solar power loot. To stop this game of looting, I have come here to seek your blessings," the PM said. "Due to the corrupt and incompetent government in Kerala, people are suffering, and you will benefit only if the cycle of consecutive LDF and UDF governments is broken," the PM added.

He further said both the LDF and UDF governments have turned a blind eye to the struggles of rubber farmers. "My brothers and sisters in Kerala are suffering the loss of having a corruption government here. We know that the rubber farmers here are struggling to survive, but the LDF and UDF have their eyes closed," he added.

The Prime Minister also said that his party will win seats from Kerala in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. "The festival of Easter is going to come in the next few days. This day reminds us of the ideals of Jesus Christ. I extend you the heartiest greetings on Easter. A very important festival of the Parsis - Navroz is also about to come. Ram Navami and Holi are close. The holy month of Ramzan is ongoing. The biggest festival of democracy is also about to begin. I am confident that Kerala's affection for BJP will transform into a massive public support this time. All old records will break this time. Kerala will come out of the circle of LDF-UDF and give Modi the opportunity to serve Kerala the most. I promise you that Modi will leave no stone unturned for the development of Kerala... Lotus is going to bloom in Kerala this time," he said.

The PM also lauded Anil K Antony, the BJP candidate for Pathanamthitta seat in the upcoming general elections. "BJP is encouraging the youth here. The BJP candidate from Pathanamthitta, Anil K Antony is full zeal to serve you (the public). The politics of Kerala need this kind of freshness. This is the reason people of Kerala are also saying 'Abki baar 400 paar'," the PM said.

There are 20 Lok Sabha constituencies in Kerala and the BJP has never won a parliamentary seat in the state. (ANI)

