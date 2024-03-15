Croatia's president sets April 17 as date for parliamentary election
Croatia's President Zoran Milanovic on Friday set April 17 as the date for a parliamentary election, after Thursday's dissolution of the parliament of the European Union member country.
The election for the 151-seat parliament was originally planned for the autumn, but the government opted to hold it before European Parliament polls in June.
