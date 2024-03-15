Sri Lanka's economy shrank 2.3% in 2023
Sri Lanka's economy shrank 2.3% in 2023, official data showed on Friday, as the island nation struggled to break out of its worst financial crisis in decades.
But the economy grew 4.5% in the fourth quarter setting the stage for a recovery this year, Sri Lanka's Census and Statistics Department said in a statement.
