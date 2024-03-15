Joe Biden to meet Irish PM amid anger over war in Gaza

Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 15-03-2024 20:06 IST | Created: 15-03-2024 20:06 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden will host Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar on Friday for the annual St. Patrick's Day reception at the White House, even as a portion of the usual Irish delegation boycotts the event over Biden's handling of the war in Gaza.

During a speech in Boston on Tuesday, Varadkar said he will use the opportunity to tell Biden "how Irish people feel, and that is that we want to see a ceasefire immediately, for the killing to stop, the hostages to be released without condition, food and medicine to get into Gaza." Biden, who often speaks of his Irish heritage and is fond of quoting Irish poets, visited Ireland last April to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement and expressed his support for the peace deal.

The U.S. president is also expected to speak at the Friends of Ireland Luncheon at the U.S. Capitol hosted by House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Republican. Biden and Johnson have publicly sparred over funding for Ukraine and Israel and the event will offer a rare occasion for the two leaders to demonstrate they can find common ground. Ireland has traditionally been one of Western Europe's strongest critics of Israeli policies toward Palestinians and maintains a long-held policy of military neutrality.

The SDLP, a nationalist party in Northern Ireland, said it was not sending any representatives to Washington this week. Last month, Ireland announced more than $21 million in support for the U.N. Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA) after it plunged into crisis and is in talks with other EU members who want a review of the EU-Israel Association Agreement on the basis that Israel may be breaching the agreement's human rights clause.

The White House said the two leaders would discuss support for Ukraine, coordination on the war in the Middle East, and reaffirm their support for the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

