Left Menu

Tesla settles race bias claims by Black former worker after $3 million verdict

Tesla claimed it was not liable for the alleged discrimination and Diaz had argued that the company's lawyers engaged in misconduct warranting a new trial. A different jury in 2021 had awarded Diaz $137 million, one of the largest verdicts ever in a discrimination case involving a single worker.

Reuters | Updated: 15-03-2024 23:35 IST | Created: 15-03-2024 23:35 IST
Tesla settles race bias claims by Black former worker after $3 million verdict

Tesla has settled a long running lawsuit by a Black former factory worker who claimed he was subjected to severe racial harassment, according to a court filing on Friday, as the electric carmaker faces a series of other discrimination lawsuits. Tesla and lawyers for Owen Diaz, a former elevator operator at the company's Fremont, California assembly plant, did not disclose details of the settlement in the filing in San Francisco federal court.

The agreement ends appeals that both sides were pursuing after a jury last year awarded Diaz $3.2 million

in damages. Tesla claimed it was not liable for the alleged discrimination and Diaz had argued that the company's lawyers engaged in misconduct warranting a new trial. A different jury in 2021 had awarded Diaz $137 million, one of the largest verdicts ever in a discrimination case involving a single worker. But a judge found that the verdict was excessive and ordered a second trial after Diaz refused a lowered award of $15 million.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Retik Finance (RETIK) And Shiba Inu (SHIB) Prepare For Explosive Growth In 2024, Pepe Coin (PEPE) Close Behind

Retik Finance (RETIK) And Shiba Inu (SHIB) Prepare For Explosive Growth In 2...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: FAA to oversee SpaceX-led investigation into Starship mishap; South Korea scientists tout 'beef rice' as source of protein for the future and more

Science News Roundup: FAA to oversee SpaceX-led investigation into Starship...

 Global
3
BP, UAE suspend USD 2 bn gas deal in Israel amid Gaza war

BP, UAE suspend USD 2 bn gas deal in Israel amid Gaza war

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA expands use of Bristol Myers' cancer therapy; Reckitt unit hit with $60 million verdict in Enfamil baby formula case in Illinois and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA expands use of Bristol Myers' cancer therapy; Re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024