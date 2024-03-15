BJP-led alliance will win 13 seats in Assam in Lok Sabha polls: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday claimed that the BJP-led alliance would win 13 seats out of 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in Assam in the upcoming parliamentary polls. "We will win 13 seats in Assam this time. PM Modi will become the Prime Minister for the consecutive third time. This election is the election between Modi and Rahul Gandhi," Sarma said.

He said that the BJP's election campaign will be an economic, socio-development campaign. CM Sarma said, "As the Chief Minister of Assam, I am confident that more development will happen here. The hero of this development is Narendra Modi. We want to do a constructive election campaign this time. We will visit villages and find out who has not gotten the benefits of Orunodoi Scheme, PM Awas Yojana etc. This election campaign will be an economic, socio-development campaign."

He further said that 42 lakh ration cards and 1 crore PM Ayushman Cards and CM Ayushman Cards were distributed during his tenure. Sarma said, "Vikas Yatra started in Assam on February 29 and ended today in Hojai. 42 lakh ration cards and 1 crore PM Ayushman Cards & CM Ayushman Cards were distributed. PM Modi visited Assam twice. HM Amit Shah also visited the state. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited the state too and attended two rallies."

He asserted that Assam would set an example for the entire country by showing how elections can be used for development politics. "PM Modi has visited Assam 27 times since 2014. PM Modi has promoted Assam tea. Elections can be used for development politics, and Assam will set an example for the entire country. We have prepared a proper format to collect the information of the people who are yet to get government schemes," he further said.

The Assam Chief Minister said that he would go to 100 assembly constituencies in Assam during the election campaign. "More than 600 students from the minority community have enrolled in medical seats in Assam in the last two years. We will go to 100 assembly constituencies in Assam during the election campaign," he added. (ANI)

