Trump special prosecutor Nathan Wade quits after judge's ruling - CNN
Reuters | Updated: 16-03-2024 01:03 IST | Created: 16-03-2024 01:03 IST
Nathan Wade, the special prosecutor in former U.S. President Donald Trump's election subversion case in Georgia, withdrew from the case on Friday, CNN reported, citing his resignation letter.
A Georgia judge overseeing Trump's trial had earlier said that Fulton Country District Attorney Fani Willis could remain on the case as long as she removed Wade, with whom she had a personal relationship.
