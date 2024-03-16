Trump special prosecutor Nathan Wade quits after judge's ruling - CNN

Nathan Wade, the special prosecutor in former U.S. President Donald Trump's election subversion case in Georgia, withdrew from the case on Friday, CNN reported, citing his resignation letter.

A Georgia judge overseeing Trump's trial had earlier said that Fulton Country District Attorney Fani Willis could remain on the case as long as she removed Wade, with whom she had a personal relationship.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)