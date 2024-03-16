Left Menu

Trump ex-aide Navarro asks US Supreme Court to keep him out of prison during appeal

Peter Navarro, who served as trade adviser under former President Donald Trump, asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday to let him remain free while he appeals his conviction for defying a subpoena in a congressional investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-03-2024 02:57 IST | Created: 16-03-2024 02:55 IST
Trump ex-aide Navarro asks US Supreme Court to keep him out of prison during appeal
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United States

Peter Navarro, who served as trade adviser under former President Donald Trump, asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday to let him remain free while he appeals his conviction for defying a subpoena in a congressional investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Navarro is scheduled next Tuesday to begin serving a four-month prison sentence, according to his lawyers.

Navarro was found guilty by a jury in September of two misdemeanor counts of contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena from a Democratic-led House of Representatives committee. The panel investigated the Jan. 6 attack by Trump supporters and broader attempts by the former president to overturn his 2020 election loss to Democrat Joe Biden. His lawyers had asked the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit to pause the sentence while Navarro appeals, but that request was denied.

Navarro has argued that he believed that he did not have to cooperate with Congress because he thought Trump had invoked the legal doctrine of executive privilege, which shields some presidential records and communications from disclosure. Navarro advised Trump on trade issues during his presidency and served on a COVID-19 task force. He became a vocal supporter of Trump's false claims of widespread voting fraud in the 2020 election. Trump supporters sought to prevent Congress from certifying Biden's victory, clashing with police and rampaging through the Capitol.

Navarro was the second prominent Trump adviser to be convicted of contempt of Congress for spurning the House panel. Former Trump adviser and right-wing firebrand Steve Bannon was sentenced to four months in prison in 2022. He has avoided serving the sentence while he appeals his conviction. Trump, seeking to regain the presidency this year, is the Republican candidate challenging Biden in the Nov. 5 U.S. election.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Retik Finance (RETIK) And Shiba Inu (SHIB) Prepare For Explosive Growth In 2024, Pepe Coin (PEPE) Close Behind

Retik Finance (RETIK) And Shiba Inu (SHIB) Prepare For Explosive Growth In 2...

 United States
2
BP, UAE suspend USD 2 bn gas deal in Israel amid Gaza war

BP, UAE suspend USD 2 bn gas deal in Israel amid Gaza war

 United Kingdom
3
Science News Roundup: FAA to oversee SpaceX-led investigation into Starship mishap; South Korea scientists tout 'beef rice' as source of protein for the future and more

Science News Roundup: FAA to oversee SpaceX-led investigation into Starship...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA expands use of Bristol Myers' cancer therapy; Reckitt unit hit with $60 million verdict in Enfamil baby formula case in Illinois and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA expands use of Bristol Myers' cancer therapy; Re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024