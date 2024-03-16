Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Trump judge in Georgia lets prosecutor stay case, deputy steps down

The Georgia judge overseeing Donald Trump's trial on charges of trying to overturn his election defeat said on Friday that lead prosecutor Fani Willis can remain on the case, but a deputy with whom she had a personal relationship stepped down in keeping with the judge's order. Nathan Wade, the special counsel hired for the case, resigned on Friday in an open letter to Willis.

End the Biden impeachment bid, White House urges Johnson in letter

The White House counsel's office urged the Republican leader in the House of Representatives on Friday to end an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden after months of investigation turned up no evidence that the president had done anything wrong. In a letter to House Speaker Mike Johnson, White House counsel Edward Siskel outlined testimony from the president's family members, their associates, and other witnesses that showed the "opposite of what House Republicans have claimed" regarding Biden improperly profiting from family members' business activities.

Trump says hush money prosecutors sought to block access to Michael Cohen evidence

Donald Trump on Friday accused the New York prosecutors who charged him with crimes stemming from hush money paid to a porn star of trying to obstruct his access to damaging information about his former lawyer Michael Cohen, a key witness in the case. The first-ever criminal trial of a former U.S. president has been scheduled for March 25. That timing was thrown into question when the office of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said on Thursday it would not oppose a 30-day delay due to late disclosure of evidence from federal prosecutors.

Biden says Schumer's concerns on Israel shared by many Americans

President Joe Biden said on Friday that U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer echoed the concerns of many Americans when he called for new elections in Israel and harshly criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as an obstacle to peace. "He made a good speech," Biden said in the White House's Oval Office, when asked by reporters about remarks by Schumer, the Senate majority leader, on the chamber's floor on Thursday.

US judiciary says courts have discretion to adopt 'judge shopping' policy

The U.S. federal judiciary on Friday made clear that trial courts had discretion to decide how to implement a policy it adopted earlier in the week to curtail the practice of "judge shopping" cases that challenge government policies. Judicial policymakers issued the guidance following a backlash from some conservative judges and Republican lawmakers including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who called it a "half-baked" policy that would advantage Democrats in legal battles.

Black voters less swayed by Biden's message that Trump threatens democracy, poll shows

One of U.S. President Joe Biden's key campaign messages, that Donald Trump is a threat to democracy, is winning over fewer Black supporters and those without college degrees than other segments of his political base, a Reuters/Ipsos poll found. Worries about political extremism and threats to democracy have emerged as among Americans' top concerns, following historic events including Republican former President Trump's attempts to overturn his 2020 election defeat, the Supreme Court's move to end the nationwide right to abortion and a surge in migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border.

Pence says he will not endorse former boss Trump in 2024 U.S. election

Mike Pence, who served as Donald Trump's vice president for four years, said on Friday he will not endorse his former boss ahead of November's U.S. presidential election. Pence, who ended his own 2024 presidential campaign amid dismal opinion poll numbers, told Fox News: "It should come as no surprise that I will not be endorsing Donald Trump this year."

United-operated Boeing 737 with a missing external panel lands safely at Oregon airport

United Airlines on Friday said one of its Boeing 737-800 aircraft was found to have a missing external panel and landed safely at its scheduled destination at Rogue Valley International Medford Airport in Oregon. "We'll conduct a thorough examination of the plane and perform all the needed repairs before it returns to service," United Airlines said in a statement, adding it will also investigate to understand the cause of the incident on flight 433.

Trump hush money trial delayed until at least April, judge rules

Donald Trump's criminal trial stemming from hush money paid to a porn star before the 2016 U.S. election will start no earlier than April after the judge on Friday granted a 30-day delay due to the late disclosure of evidence to the former president. Justice Juan Merchan's decision to delay the first-ever criminal trial of a former U.S. president marks another victory for Trump, who has sought to slow down proceedings in his various legal entanglements as he prepares to challenge President Joe Biden in the Nov. 5 U.S. election.

Trump ex-aide Navarro asks US Supreme Court to keep him out of prison during appeal

Peter Navarro, who served as trade adviser under former President Donald Trump, asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday to let him remain free while he appeals his conviction for defying a subpoena in a congressional investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Navarro is scheduled next Tuesday to begin serving a four-month prison sentence, according to his lawyers.

