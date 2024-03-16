Arvind Kejriwal appears before Delhi court, gets bail in ED summons case
Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Divya Malhotra granted bail to the Delhi CM. The bail was granted on a bail bond of Rs 15,000 and a surety of Rs 1 lakh.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday appeared before the Rouse Avenue Court the national capital in the Enforcement Directorate summons case. The Rouse Avenue Court later granted him bail in both the complaints of the Enforcement Directorate.
Kejriwal appeared before the court following a summons issued to him by the court based on two ED complaints in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case. The Rouse Avenue Court on Friday reserved an order on the stay of summons issued to Kejriwal on complaints filed by the ED.
Kejriwal had challenged the summons issued by the court after taking cognizance of two complaints filed by the ED for avoidance of the summons issued to him. According to the ED, the agency wants to record Kejriwal's statement in the case on issues like the formulation of policy, meetings held before it was finalized, and allegations of bribery. (ANI)
