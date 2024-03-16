Left Menu

YSRCP announces its candidates for all 25 Lok Sabha seats and 175 Assembly constituencies in Andhra Pradesh

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 16-03-2024 13:48 IST | Created: 16-03-2024 13:46 IST
Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy Image Credit: Wikipidea
The Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP on Saturday announced the list of candidates for all the 175 Assembly seats and 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in Andhra Pradesh. The ruling YSRCP announced the list of candidates at the 'samadhi' (grave) of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Rajasekhar Reddy in the presence of party supremo Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy at Idupulupaya in Kadapa district.

Bapatla MP Nandigam Suresh read out the names of the candidates for the Lok Sabha elections while Revenue Minister D Prasada Rao did so for the Assembly polls.

As per the list, B Jhansi Laxmi will contest from the Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha constituency while G Uma Bala is the candidate in Narasapuram and V Vijayasai Reddy will try his luck from Nellore.

As expected, incumbent MP Y S Avinash Reddy will contest from the Kadapa Lok Sabha constituency.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

