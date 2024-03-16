Singer Anuradha Paudwal joins BJP ahead of Lok Sabha polls
After joining the party, Anuradha said that it is her fortune that she is joining the BJP.
Famous Singer Anuradha Paudwal on Thursday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the party's headquarters in New Delhi. After joining the party, the singer expressed happiness saying, it was her fortune that she was becoming a part of the BJP.
Addressing a joint press conference at the party's headquarters, she said, "Today I am happy that I am joining the government that has such a deep connection with Sanatana. It is my good fortune that I am joining the BJP today". On being asked about her plan to contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, Anuradha Paudwal said, "I don't know yet, whatever suggestion they give me."
The playback singer was conferred the Padma Shri in 2017. She also performed at the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22. Paudwal joined the BJP in the presence of its senior leaders, including Arun Singh and chief spokesperson Anil Baluni. (ANI)
Number of candidates contesting Lok Sabha polls jumped four-fold between 1952 and 2019
