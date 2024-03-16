"She should reveal name," Babulal Marandi after Congress' Amba Prasad claims she ignored BJP's Lok Sabha ticket offer

Days after Congress MLA Amba Prasad claimed that the BJP had offered her a ticket to contest from Hazaribag in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Jharkhand BJP president Babulal Marandi said she should reveal the name the person who gave her the offer. "She should tell the name of who had offered her or whom she had talked to... I have not talked to her at all," Marandi said.

Speaking to ANI, he added, "If she has talked to any leader then she should tell. To prevent her deeds from being exposed to the public if ED conducts a raid, she has done a political stunt..." Earlier, Prasad, an MLA from the Barkagaon constituency in Hazaribag district, said that "I was offered the Hazaribag Lok Sabha ticket from the BJP, which I ignored. Then I was pressurized."

"So many people coming from the RSS side also pressurized me to contest from Chatra. I ignored that also. They see me as a very strong candidate in Hazaribag because we are continuously winning Barkagaon seats. We are from Congress, not from BJP. So easy target," the Congress MLA said. On March 14, The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted search operations at 20 locations in Ranchi and Hazaribagh, Jharkhand, related to Yogendra Sao, Amba Prasad and their other family members and associates under the provisions of the PMLA, 2002.

The searches were carried out in connection with a case related to criminal activities such as extortion, collection of levy, illegal sand mining, land grabbing, etc. "During the search operation unexplained cash worth Rs 35 lakh (approx.), digital devices, fake stamps of Circle Offices, Banks, etc., various incriminating documents in the form of handwritten receipts/diaries, etc. and evidences related to illegal sand mining in the state have been recovered and seized," the probe agency said.

A complaint of money laundering was filed in 2023 against the Congress MLA at the Ranchi zonal office of the central enforcement agency, as per sources. (ANI)

