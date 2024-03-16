Left Menu

Assam: BPF announces candidates for two Lok Sabha seats

Bodoland People's Front (BPF) has named Durga Das Boro for the Darrang-Udalguri seat and Kampa Borgoyary for the Kokrajh

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 16-03-2024 15:58 IST | Created: 16-03-2024 15:58 IST
The Bodoland People's Front (BPF) on Saturday announced candidates for two Lok Sabha seats in Assam.

It named Durga Das Boro, an MLA, as its candidate for the Darrang-Udalguri seat, and Kampa Borgoyary for the Kokrajhar constituency.

''The party has finalised candidates for these two seats today. We will field candidates for three more seats and announce the names soon,'' Boro told PTI.

The party will also contest Guwahati, Barpeta and Sonitpur seats, he added.

The BPF, which is the main opposition party in the Bodoland Territory Council (BTC), has three MLAs at present.

It has lent its support to the BJP-led government in the state.

The BPF was in power in the BTC since its formation in 2005, before being ousted by the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) in 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

