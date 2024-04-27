Modi, Shah accused of undermining SC, ST, OBC rights: Revanth Reddy

Intensifying his attack on BJP, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday claimed that the BJP is conspiring to change the Constitution and abolish reservations in the country and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are doing a ''surgical strike'' on SC, ST and OBCs.

The RSS, when it was founded in 1925, had decided to announce the nation as a ''Hindu country'' and to scrap the reservations in 100 years (by 2025), he claimed.

''The reason for (BJP's slogan of) '400 paar' (above 400) is because they want to change the Constitution completely, abolish reservations and make India free of reservations,'' he told reporters here.

''Narendra Modi and Amit Shah are doing a 'surgical strike' on the natives of this country, the Dalits, STs and OBCs.They (BJP) have decided to make this elections as the ground for their surgical strike,'' Reddy said.

As the grand old party is trying to counter the BJP's attempt to abolish quotas and hurting the social fabric, Modi and Shah are now making an indiscriminate attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, he alleged.

The BJP is seeking 400 seats to implement the ideology of RSS and to announce the country as ''free of reservations'', he said.

The Modi government has implemented the plans of the RSS, including triple talaq, Article 370, Uniform Civil Code and CAA, he charged.

He also claimed that by scrapping reservations, the BJP is attempting to make the SCs, STs and OBCs ''slaves of corporate companies''.

Rahul Gandhi had announced to conduct OBC census and to remove the 50 per cent cap on reservations, Reddy, who is also Telangana Congress president, said.

Attacking the BRS, he alleged that the party's president, K Chandrasekhar Rao, is not questioning the BJP's conspiracy to scrap reservations.

Rao, also known as KCR, had earlier favoured changing the Constitution, he said.

Reddy said the Congress should win if SC, ST and OBC reservation are to exist.

The chief minister claimed that the BJP would not get more than 10-15 Lok Sabha seats in the southern states out of the 130.

The Congress and INDIA bloc would win more than 100 seats from the south, he added.

PM Modi will have to accept defeat this time like KCR did in the Assembly polls last year, Reddy said.

Polling for all the 17 Lok Sabha constituencies in Telangana will be held on May 13.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)