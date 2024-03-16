Left Menu

Lok Sabha polls to be held in Jharkhand in four phases

Among them are 22 lakh first-time voters.In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP won 11 of the 14 seats in the state, its ally AJSU Party bagged one, while the Congress and JMM secured one seat each.The last Lok Sabha elections were also held in four phases in Jharkhand.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 16-03-2024 16:55 IST | Created: 16-03-2024 16:55 IST
Lok Sabha polls to be held in Jharkhand in four phases
  • Country:
  • India

Lok Sabha elections will be held in four phases for the 14 seats in Jharkhand.

The polling will be held on May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1, the Election Commission announced on Saturday.

The Lok Sabha elections in the country will be held in seven phases, from April 19 to June 1, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said.

The votes will be counted on June 4.

Of the total 14 Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand, five are reserved for ST and one for SC. There are more than 2.54 crore voters in the state -- 1.29 crore male, 1.24 crore female and 413 transgenders. Among them are 22 lakh first-time voters.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP won 11 of the 14 seats in the state, its ally AJSU Party bagged one, while the Congress and JMM secured one seat each.

The last Lok Sabha elections were also held in four phases in Jharkhand.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Retik Finance (RETIK) And Shiba Inu (SHIB) Prepare For Explosive Growth In 2024, Pepe Coin (PEPE) Close Behind

Retik Finance (RETIK) And Shiba Inu (SHIB) Prepare For Explosive Growth In 2...

 United States
2
BP, UAE suspend USD 2 bn gas deal in Israel amid Gaza war

BP, UAE suspend USD 2 bn gas deal in Israel amid Gaza war

 United Kingdom
3
Science News Roundup: FAA to oversee SpaceX-led investigation into Starship mishap; South Korea scientists tout 'beef rice' as source of protein for the future and more

Science News Roundup: FAA to oversee SpaceX-led investigation into Starship...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA expands use of Bristol Myers' cancer therapy; Reckitt unit hit with $60 million verdict in Enfamil baby formula case in Illinois and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA expands use of Bristol Myers' cancer therapy; Re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024