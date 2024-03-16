Left Menu

88.4 lakh people with disabilities registered in the electoral roll: EC

Also, transport facility will be provided to people with disabilities to vote, he said.Kumar said there are 88.4 lakh people with disabilities PwDs registered in the electoral roll.The CEC said there are 97.8 crore eligible voters of which 49.72 crore were male voters and 47.1 crore were female voters.The polls for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases, starting on April 19.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2024 17:02 IST | Created: 16-03-2024 17:02 IST
88.4 lakh people with disabilities registered in the electoral roll: EC
  • Country:
  • India

A total of 88.4 lakh people with disabilities have been registered in the electoral roll, the Election Commission said on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference on Lok Sabha and state legislative assembly elections 2024, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said ramps and wheelchairs would be provided at the polling booths.

''Voters with 40 per cent benchmark disability can vote from home. Also, transport facility will be provided to people with disabilities to vote,'' he said.

Kumar said there are 88.4 lakh people with disabilities (PwDs) registered in the electoral roll.

The CEC said there are 97.8 crore eligible voters of which 49.72 crore were male voters and 47.1 crore were female voters.

The polls for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases, starting on April 19. The counting of votes will be held on June 4.

In 2019, a total of 62.63 lakh PwDs were registered within an electorate of 91 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Retik Finance (RETIK) And Shiba Inu (SHIB) Prepare For Explosive Growth In 2024, Pepe Coin (PEPE) Close Behind

Retik Finance (RETIK) And Shiba Inu (SHIB) Prepare For Explosive Growth In 2...

 United States
2
BP, UAE suspend USD 2 bn gas deal in Israel amid Gaza war

BP, UAE suspend USD 2 bn gas deal in Israel amid Gaza war

 United Kingdom
3
Science News Roundup: FAA to oversee SpaceX-led investigation into Starship mishap; South Korea scientists tout 'beef rice' as source of protein for the future and more

Science News Roundup: FAA to oversee SpaceX-led investigation into Starship...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA expands use of Bristol Myers' cancer therapy; Reckitt unit hit with $60 million verdict in Enfamil baby formula case in Illinois and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA expands use of Bristol Myers' cancer therapy; Re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024