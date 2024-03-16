"No corrupt person will escape...": PM Modi urges people to vote for NDA in Lok Sabha polls

A day after KCR's daughter and BRS leader K Kavitha was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the alleged money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the scrapped Delhi excise policy 2021-22, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday assured the people of Telangana that "no corrupt person will escape" once NDA again comes to power. He further made a scathing attack at the Congress and said that the grand old party looted the people of India for 7 decades with an empty slogan of 'Garibi Hatao'.

Addressing a public rally in Nagarkurnool, PM Modi said that Congress and BRS are partners in corruption. "Congress and BRS are partners in corruption. Congress did 2G corruption and BRS did the corruption of water. Congress and BRS support land mafias and if we talk about BRS then they went out of their state and made partnerships with other political parties. And every day the truth is coming out. No corrupt person will escape, I promise this. To fulfil this promise I need the blessing of the people of Telangana," he added.

He further said that Congress looted and lied to the people of India for 7 decades, and can never work for the welfare of Telangana. "Congress, the party which looted and lied to the people of India for 7 decades, can never work for the welfare of Telangana. They gave an empty slogan of 'Garibi Hatao', yet took no action to uplift the poor. They used SC, ST and OBC communities as vote banks, yet did nothing to transform their lives. A wave of change was brought when the country trusted Modi with a full mandate!" PM Modi said.

Highlighting his government achievements, he said that over the past 10 years, for the first time poor got the chance to open accounts at zero balance and pucca houses. "Over the past 10 years, for the first time... - Poor got the chance to open accounts at zero balance. - Poor got to live in pucca houses. - Poor got access to basic amenities like tap water, electricity, toilets, free vaccination etc. - Villages got electrified. - 25 crore people moved out of poverty," he added.

The Prime Minister said that his government schemes tend to benefit SCs, STs, OBCs, women and farmers the most. "Congress and BRS have time and again protested against our initiatives. Under the guise of social justice, they indulge in corrupt politics. BRS is also a party following the footsteps of Congress. KCR says that India needs a new constitution. Is this not an act of insulting Baba Saheb Dr Ambedkar? KCR betrayed Dalits with the Dalit Bandhu scheme," he added.

PM Modi is also scheduled to address public meetings at Nagarkurnool on March 16 and Jagtial on March 18. (ANI)

