"With blessings of the public, resolution of 'Abki baar, NDA 400 paar' will certainly be achieved": UP CM Yogi

As the Election Commission announced the date of the Lok Sabha elections on Saturday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also appealed to voters across the country for maximum participation to ensure the success of these elections, which will be conducted in 7 phases.

ANI | Updated: 16-03-2024 19:55 IST | Created: 16-03-2024 19:55 IST
"With blessings of the public, resolution of 'Abki baar, NDA 400 paar' will certainly be achieved": UP CM Yogi
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
As the Election Commission announced the date of the Lok Sabha elections on Saturday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also appealed to voters across the country for maximum participation to ensure the success of these elections, which will be conducted in 7 phases. In a post on X, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "Heartfelt greetings to all the voters as the 'Mahaparv' general elections begin today in India, the world's largest democracy. Today, standing united with the resolutions of our esteemed Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, the hearts and minds of people across the country echo the sentiment of #PhirEkBaarModiSarkar."

Chief Minister said that with the blessings of the public, the resolution of 'Abki baar, NDA 400 paar' will certainly be achieved. "Offer your oblation in this 'Maha Yagya' of democracy by casting your vote and making it a success. Bharat Mata ki Jai!," CM said.

It is to be noted that while general elections will be conducted in 7 phases for 543 seats across the country, voting for 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh will also take place in all 7 phases. The first phase of nominations will commence on March 27, with voting scheduled for April 19. Meanwhile, the final phase of nominations will occur on May 14, followed by voting on June 1.

The results are expected to be announced on June 4. Nearly 97 crore voters will be eligible to vote for 543 Lok Sabha constituencies across the country. With the announcement of dates, the moral code of conduct comes into force immediately. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

