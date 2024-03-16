Gujarat to have Lok Sabha polls in single phase on May 7
The Election Commission of India announced that all 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat will have polling on May 7. The nomination process starts on April 12 and ends on April 19, with scrutiny the next day. The last date for withdrawal of nominations is April 22, according to Gujarat's Chief Electoral Officer P Bharathi. Additionally, bypolls for five assembly seats will also take place on May 7 due to resignations of sitting MLAs. This announcement sets the stage for a crucial election day in Gujarat, with both Lok Sabha and assembly seats up for grabs in a single phase.
All 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat will witness polling in a single phase on May 7, the Election Commission of India announced on Saturday.
The nomination process will begin on April 12, the last date of filing nominations will be April 19, while scrutiny will take place the next day, Gujarat Chief Electoral Officer P Bharathi told reporters.
The last date for withdrawal of nominations is April 22, she added.
Bypolls to five assembly seats, necessitated due to resignations of sitting MLAs, will also take place on May 7, the official said.
