UP: Samajwadi Party releases fifth list of candidates for Lok Sabha polls, Dharmendra Yadav to fight from Azamgarh

The Samajwadi Party (SP) has released the fifth list of its candidates in Uttar Pradesh for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections on Saturday. Dharmendra Yadav will contest from Azamgarh.

According to the list that has been released by the party, the other candidates include Mahendra Nagar from Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida), Manoj Kumar Raghvanshi from Misrikh, Bheem Nishad from Sultanpur, Jitendra Dohre from Etawah, and Narayan Das Ahriwar from Jalaun. Earlier on Friday, the party released its fourth list of candidates, which included Yashveer Singh from Bijnor, Manoj Kumar from Nagina, Bhanu Pratap Singh from Meerut, Bijendra Singh from Aligarh, Jasveer Valmiki from Hathras, and Daroga Saroj from Lalganj.

The SP gave the Bhadohi Lok Sabha seat to the Trinamool Congress (TMC). The SP has fielded Dimple Yadav, wife of former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav from Mainpuri and Shafiqur Rahman Barq from Sambhal and Ravidas Mehrotra from Lucknow.

Akshay Yadav has been fielded from Firozabad, while from Banda, the SP has fielded Shivshakar Singh Patel. The Samajwadi Party will contest the Lok Sabha election in an alliance with the Congress in the politically crucial state that sends 80 MPs to the Lok Sabha.

The Samajwadi Party and the Congress are partners in the INDIA bloc. In the current Lok Sabha, the SP, which had fought in alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in 2019, has three MPs while the BSP has 10 MPs.

According to party leader Ravidas Mehrotra, the Samajwadi Party will contest elections on 63 seats and Congress for 17 seats in Uttar Pradesh. Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for Lok Sabha and four state assembly elections on Saturday.

The general election for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases starting April 19, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar announced on Saturday. The counting will be held on June 4. Nearly 97 crore voters will be eligible to vote for 543 Lok Sabha constituencies across the country. With the announcement of dates, the moral code of conduct comes into force immediately. (ANI)

