Lok Sabha polls: People eager to make Modi PM again, says MP CM Yadav

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday said people are enthusiastic about making Narendra Modi the prime minister once again, while his party colleague and MP BJP chief VD Sharma asserted they will win all 29 seats in the state with ‘Modi ki Guarantee’. Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases beginning April 19 and votes will be counted on June 4, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar said on Saturday. The polls in MP be held in four phases, between April 19 and May 13.

Yadav thanked the Election Commission, terming the announcement a detailed and well-planned programme.

The CM said all the BJP workers will fight to ensure the third term of the Modi government. “Everyone is excited to fulfil the pledge for ‘Phir Ek Baar, Modi Sarkar’,” he said.

He called Madhya Pradesh an “island of peace”, asserting that all four phases of the general elections in the state will be held smoothly.

The state government will carry out its responsibility in this “loktantra ka mahaparv” (great festival of democracy), he said, stressing that people and their mandate are supreme.

“It is the people who form the government and hand over leadership to dedicated hands for the country's progress,” he said.

“The opportunity is closing in for participation in the efforts to realise the resolve of a developed India taken by respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said on X after the poll announcement.

Earlier, Madhya Pradesh BJP chief VD Sharma said that his party will foray into the elections with “Modi ki Guarantee”, strive to execute the prime minister’s message of getting 370 more votes from each booth and win all 29 seats in MP.

“We are going to enter the poll arena with ‘Modi ki Guarantee’ and with the blessing of people script history by winning all 29 parliamentary seats of MP,” Sharma told reporters here after the EC announced the Lok Sabha poll schedule.

In the 2019 general elections, BJP had won 28 seats, with the remaining seat going to veteran Congress leader Kamal Nath's son Nakul Nath in Chhindwara.

“On June 4 (counting day) we will demonstrate ‘Abki Baar, 400 Paar; Teesri Baar, Modi Sarkar’,” said the BJP leader.

Sharma is also the MP from Khajuraho.

“Our party workers are ready at 64,523 booths in Madhya Pradesh to clean-sweep the LS polls,” he said, asserting that they will ensure maximum voter participation.

“Narendra Modi ji has given us a target to garner 370 more votes from each booth. Syama Prasad Mookerjee had agitated for abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and even sacrificed his life. By garnering 370 more votes from each vote, we will pay true tributes to Dr Mookerjee,” he said.

Mookerjee founded the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, which is considered the forerunner of the ruling BJP.

