BJP welcoming leaders rejected by TMC, claims Abhishek Banerjee

Senior Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday claimed that the BJP is welcoming leaders who were ''rejected'' by the TMC and people will give a befitting reply to them in the Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing a public meeting at Belda in Paschim Medinipur district in support of the party's Lok Sabha candidate June Maliah, Banerjee accused Dilip Ghosh, sitting BJP MP of Midnapore in the district, of doing precious little for the people of the constituency.

''Some of the opportunist rejected leaders of TMC have approached the BJP as they are only interested in serving themselves. And true to its character the BJP has accepted them. The people of Bengal will never accept such elements. TMC has no place for such people,'' Banerjee said.

He was referring to MPs Arjun Singh and Dibyendu Adhikari joining the BJP the day before.

While Singh was unhappy after being denied a ticket for his constituency Barrackpore by TMC, Adhikari had proximity with the BJP since the 2021 assembly polls, with his brother Suvendu Adhikari having joined the BJP ahead of that election.

In a jibe at Dilip Ghosh, he said the BJP MP only makes wild comments during morning walks at faraway 'Eco Park' in Kolkata but the people of his constituency had never found him when they needed him.

Urging the people of Midnapore to give their daughter of the soil Maliah a chance, he said, ''Let the girl of your locality go to Parliament this time to make your issues be heard.'' He said while the Centre is not providing Rs 1.6 lakh crore funds due to Bengal depriving MGNREGA and Awas yojana beneficiaries, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has already paid Rs 282 crore to 6,10.867 lakh workers under the 100 days' work project.'' Already 11,99,580 mothers in Paschim Medinipur have received Rs 1,000 each under the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme to help women, Banerjee said.

