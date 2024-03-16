Left Menu

BJP will win all 25 LS seats in Rajasthan with high margin of votes: CM Sharma

But this time, the margin will be bigger because the public fully trusts us, he said.The BJP had won all the seats in the state on its own in 2014, while in 2019, the party won 24 seats and its ally RLP one.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 16-03-2024 22:59 IST | Created: 16-03-2024 22:59 IST
BJP will win all 25 LS seats in Rajasthan with high margin of votes: CM Sharma
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Saturday exuded confidence that his party BJP will win all 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state with a high margin of votes.

BJP members work throughout the year and ''we are ready for the Lok Sabha elections, he told reporters here. ''We believe in our vision of development, in welfare schemes for the poor and in the dedication of our workers,'' Sharma said.

''We have won 25 seats in 2014 and 2019, this time also we will win 25 seats. But this time, the margin will be bigger because the public fully trusts us,'' he said.

The BJP had won all the seats in the state on its own in 2014, while in 2019, the party won 24 seats and its ally RLP one. Later, the RLP had moved out of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) The people of Rajasthan have seen a double-engine government's work in the last three months. They have also seen the central government's work, Sharma said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Crypto Picks for Maximum Pre-Halving Gains: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Bonk (BONK), Retik Finance (RETIK)

Top Crypto Picks for Maximum Pre-Halving Gains: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Bonk (BONK...

 United States
2
Hitaashee collects second win with a 11-shot margin in 6th Leg of WPGT

Hitaashee collects second win with a 11-shot margin in 6th Leg of WPGT

 India
3
Latest Updates on the Rumoured Apple Smart Ring

Latest Updates on the Rumoured Apple Smart Ring

 Canada
4
Tata AIA Investment Plans: Achieving Consistent Performance from the Beginning

Tata AIA Investment Plans: Achieving Consistent Performance from the Beginni...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024