"Rahul Gandhi took out yatra to tell people about state of the country": Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday said that Rahul Gandhi had organized the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra to reveal the true state of the nation to the people. She further added that Rahul Gandhi's 6,700 km Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra has concluded today..

Underscoring the importance of understanding the reality of the country, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said "It is crucial to comprehend the truth about our nation. There is a deliberate assault on public awareness, and Rahul Gandhi initiated the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' to make you all aware of the true picture of the nation." Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi announced that today marks the culmination of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, adding to which, he said, "But this is not the end, it is the beginning of the fight for justice!"

"During the journey, I came to know and understand very closely the terrible injustice and oppression being faced by every class. I am taking with me the small dreams hidden in the hopeful eyes of the countrymen," he posted on X. He further added that the journey further strengthened his belief that the first need of the country is justice and the 5 justices of the Congress dedicated to every section are the lifeline of India going through the crisis.

"Today the election bugle has sounded. All the brave lion workers of Congress, now sit in peace only when this government, which has become synonymous with injustice, is uprooted and thrown out," he lashed out at the Modi government. He highlighted that the Congress will contest elections on grassroots issues related to people's lives. "Our election campaign will also be dedicated to guaranteeing employment to the youth, rights to women, fair prices to farmers, respect for workers and share to the deprived," he added."

"So pick up the torches of justice and send this message to every village, every street - the country has to be saved, INDIA has to win," Rahul Gandhi posted on X. "India will join, India will win!" he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)