"Narendra Modi will become Prime Minister for third time...," BJP exudes confidence on party win after LS polls dates announcement

With Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar's announcement that Lok Sabha elections for 543 seats will be held in seven phases, from April 19 till June 1 and the counting of votes will be held on June 4, the Bharatiya Janata Party said that the party is fully prepared for the Lok Sabha elections adding that Narendra Modi will become the Prime Minister of the country for the third time. Shortly after the announcement of the Lok Sabha election dates, reactions from party workers started pouring. The BJP leaders exuded confidence in the party win and said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be back in power for the third consecutive time.

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal spoke on the LS date announcement in Rajasthan and said, "As soon as the dates were announced, we directed everyone to follow the ECI. We will go among the public and will make them aware of the works done by PM Modi and will also take feedback." Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant also reacted on the same and said, "We are fully prepared for the election that will be happening in 7 phases. Our alliance Shiva Sena, BJP and NCP are fully prepared. Seats will be finalised in 2-3 days."

BJP MP Hema Malini also exuded confidence in the party win and said, "Everyone is very excited (for the elections) in Mathura. I want the people to support me in the work and in the development of Mathura... I want to bring the Central Universities here... Good things are going to take place here. PM Modi has said this time '400 paar' and we have to achieve that target." Former Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar reacted to the announcement of Lok Sabha election dates and said, "Candidates spend for a particular period only, but for the preparations for the elections, all the campaigns (expenditure) are run by the party. So the better the network of the party, the less our expenditure will be. This may be an issue for those who do not have a good network. BJP has a good opportunity that we will utilize this long time to prepare for the elections."

Khattar further said, "ECI has announced the dates of the elections today, starting from 19th April to 1st June. In Haryana, elections will be conducted on 25th May. Every party will get enough time for the preparation of elections and since BJP has a very good network, we will get benefit from this and try to get the best possible outcomes." Likewise, Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa also said, "Lok Sabha election dates have been announced, BJP is expected to win more than 400 seats in the country this time. They will win 25-26 seats in 28 constituencies of Karnataka. Narendra Modi will become the Prime Minister of the country for the third time."

Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary spoke to ANI on the 2024 Lok Sabha election dates and said, "We welcome this (announcement of poll dates of LS elections) in Bihar. Last time also it was held in 7 phases, this time also same is being done, I welcome this." Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is confident to be back in power for the third consecutive time and his party expecting to get more than 400 out of 543 Lok Sabha seats, on Saturday said: "In our third term, there's much work to be done. "

Taking to X, soon after the announcement of Lok Sabha 2024 election dates, PM Modi said: "The last decade was about filling gaps created by those who ruled for seventy years. It was also about instilling a spirit of self-confidence that yes, India can become prosperous and self-reliant. We will build on this spirit." Election Commission on Saturday announced the dates for polls for the Lok Sabha polls.

Voting will be held in 7 phases starting from April 19, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said today. The general election for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases from April 19, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar announced on Saturday. The counting will be held on June 4.

Nearly 97 crore voters will be eligible to vote for 543 Lok Sabha constituencies across the country. With the announcement of dates, the moral code of conduct comes into force immediately. Slamming BJP after Election Commission announced the Lok Sabha elections will be held across 7 phases in West Bengal, TMC said that Voter turnout decreases due to multiple phases adding that it is a desperate attempts to gain political advantage in Bengal.

"Why are we against it? Voter turnout decreases due to multiple phases, It undermines the federal structure of the country, It favors parties with muscle & money power, It is nothing but BJP's desperate attempts to gain political advantages in Bengal. Shameful!," TMC posted on X. On the announcement of Lok Sabha election dates, Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini said, "General elections have been announced in the world's largest democracy. I congratulate the Election Commission for conducting the largest democratic elections in an organized manner."

"Along with this, I also hope that the country will develop more rapidly. These general elections will play an important role in taking us on the path of prosperity. First of all, I appeal to the people of the state to ensure their participation by taking part in this democratic festival and voting as much as possible to build a developed India and a strong India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A strong and stable government has been formed in the country for the last 10 years," he said. On the announcement of Lok Sabha election dates, AAP MP Sandeep Pathak said, "We welcome this decision of conducting elections in 7 phases. We are hopeful that transparent and peaceful elections will be held. AAP party is prepared and we have started our campaigning."(ANI)

