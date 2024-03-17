Following are the top stories at 1.40 pm: NATION BOM10 GJ-STUDENTS-ATTACK **** International students at Gujarat University attacked for offering namaz in hostel; 2 hospitalised Ahmedabad: Students hailing from different foreign countries were assaulted allegedly by a group of persons in the Gujarat University hostel in Ahmedabad for offering namaz in the facility's building, police said on Sunday. **** DEL11 ED-KEJRIWAL-LD DJB SUMMONS **** ED summons Arvind Kejriwal in another money laundering case linked to DJB New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a second money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), official sources said Sunday. **** DEL10 JAISHANKAR-CAA **** World full of examples on fast-tracking of citizenship: Jaishankar on CAA criticism New Delhi: Amid criticism of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) from the US and other parts of the globe, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said it is important to put it in the context of the Partition, and underlined that there are a ''number of examples'' in which many countries have fast-tracked citizenship. **** BOM9 MH-RAHUL-BJP **** BJP makes noise, but doesn't have courage to 'change' Constitution: Rahul Gandhi Mumbai: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday claimed the ruling BJP makes ''lot of noise'' but does not have enough courage to ''change'' the Constitution, and asserted that the truth and the country's people are on his side. **** MDS1 ELECTIONS-AP-NDA-MEETING **** PM Modi to address first NDA rally in Andhra Pradesh for 2024 polls along with Chandrababu Naidu Amaravati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Sunday evening address a grand National Democratic Alliance rally 'Prajagalam,' (the voice of the public) in Palnadu district, the first joint public meeting of NDA partners in Andhra Pradesh after ten years. **** CAL5 WB-SANDESHKHALI-LAND **** Bengal Guv forms team to study utilisation of lands grabbed by Shajahan in Sandeshkhali Kolkata, Mar 17 (PTI) West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has constituted a team of experts to conduct a study of the lands in Sandeshkhali that were illegally grabbed from villagers and turned into fish farms, and suggest ways to utilise them, an official in the Raj Bhavan said. By Sudipto Chowdhury **** BUSINESS DEL13 BIZ-PETROL-PRICE **** Petrol costliest in Andhra Pradesh & Kerala; BJP-ruled MP, Bihar close behind New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices are the costliest in the country in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Kerala while it is cheapest in smaller states and UTs like Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Delhi and those in the North East, mainly due to differential in local sales tax or VAT rates, oil industry data showed. **** FOREIGN FGN16 LANKA-INDIAN-FISHERMEN **** Sri Lanka Navy arrests 21 more Indian fishermen for poaching Colombo: The Sri Lankan Navy has arrested 21 more Indian fishermen for allegedly poaching into the country's territorial water, the latest such incident this month. **** FGN12 PAK-IMRAN-POLLS **** Imran Khan demands high treason proceedings against Pak poll mandate thieves Islamabad: Pakistan's jailed former prime minister Imran Khan has sought high treason proceedings against officials who allegedly stole the people's mandate in the February general elections. ****

