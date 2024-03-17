Left Menu

Met Jarange to discuss community issues, no poll link, says Ashok Chavan

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Chavan on Sunday met Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange in Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district and said issues pertaining to the community were discussed.Chavan, who arrived there late Saturday night and met the activist till 1am on Sunday, said the interaction had nothing to do with Lok Sabha polls.I met him earlier when I came with Uddhav Thackeray when Chavan was with the Congress.

''I met him earlier when I came with Uddhav Thackeray (when Chavan was with the Congress). We discussed issues related to the community. They have demands and solutions to these will have to come through coordination. I am not sure the process will move ahead due to the model code of conduct,'' the former chief minister said.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Jarange said he had asked Chavan if he had come as a government representative or a community member.

''He said he had come as a community member. I told him about the 'sage soyare' demand. Moreover, registration of offences against quota agitators has increased instead of being withdrawn. I told him the state Home minister is fooling the community,'' Jarange claimed.

The activist said a meeting of the Maratha community is scheduled on March 24 and the way ahead will be discussed.

Incidentally, police in Beed registered their ninth offence against Jarange on Saturday for alleged provocative speech.

