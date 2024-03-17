Left Menu

Israel's Netanyahu: Our allies have a short memory regarding Oct. 7 attack

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday said Israel's allies have a short memory regarding Hamas' Oct. 7 attack, and that Israel would push on with its Gaza offensive despite growing international pressure.

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 17-03-2024 16:38 IST | Created: 17-03-2024 16:38 IST
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday said Israel's allies have a short memory regarding Hamas' Oct. 7 attack, and that Israel would push on with its Gaza offensive despite growing international pressure. "To our friends in the international community I say: is your memory so short? So quickly you forgot about Oct. 7, the worst massacre committed against Jews since the Holocaust?" Netanyahu said at the start of his cabinet meeting.

"So quickly you are ready to deny Israel the right to defend itself against the monsters of Hamas?" Netanyahu reiterated that Israel would push on with its offensive in Gaza, including in the city of Rafah, while evacuating civilians from combat zones.

