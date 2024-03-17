All efforts to be taken to ensure maximum voting in Pune, says collector

Left Menu

All efforts will be taken to ensure maximum voting in the Lok Sabha polls in Pune district scheduled for May 7 and 13, senior officials said on Sunday.Pune District Collector Suhas Diwase said polls for Baramati seat will take place on May 7, while that for Pune, Shirur and Maval seats will be held on May 13.All efforts will be made to achieve maximum turnout for the polls.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 17-03-2024 16:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

All efforts will be taken to ensure maximum voting in the Lok Sabha polls in Pune district scheduled for May 7 and 13, senior officials said on Sunday.

Pune District Collector Suhas Diwase said polls for Baramati seat will take place on May 7, while that for Pune, Shirur and Maval seats will be held on May 13.

''All efforts will be made to achieve maximum turnout for the polls. There will be 44,000 EVM machines at 8,383 polling centres. More than 82 lakh persons, including 39 lakh women, are eligible to vote in the four Lok Sabha seats here. Police will take all measures to ensure polls are conducted peacefully,'' Diwase said.

Asked about a situation where the candidate count goes above the 384 capacity of an EVM, Diwase said a paper booklet can be printed to accommodate them.

''It will depend on circumstances,'' he added.

The press conference of the collector was attended by Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar, Pimpri Chinchwad police commissioner Vinoy Kumar Choubey and Pune Rural SP Pankaj Deshmukh.

