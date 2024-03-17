Navalny's widow takes part in 'noon against Putin' protest in Berlin, activists say

Yulia Navalnaya, the widow of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, took part in a noon protest against President Vladimir Putin on Sunday in Berlin.

Navalny spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh posted pictures on X of Navalnaya standing in line in Berlin where Russians queued up to vote. Activists said that some people chanted "Yulia, Yulia", and clapped.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)