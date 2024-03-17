Navalny's widow takes part in 'noon against Putin' protest in Berlin, activists say
Reuters | Updated: 17-03-2024 16:59 IST
Yulia Navalnaya, the widow of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, took part in a noon protest against President Vladimir Putin on Sunday in Berlin.
Navalny spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh posted pictures on X of Navalnaya standing in line in Berlin where Russians queued up to vote. Activists said that some people chanted "Yulia, Yulia", and clapped.
