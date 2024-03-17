INDIA bloc's fight not against Modi personally but against ideology of hate: Tejashwi

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday said the INDIA alliance's fight was not against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah personally but against the ideology of hate.

Speaking at the INDIA bloc's rally in Shivaji Park here, the former Bihar deputy chief minister said the need was to protect the diversity and brotherhood in the nation.

''Modi is a manufacturer, wholesaler and distributor of lies, but truthful people like us are not scared,'' he asserted, adding that those in the Maharashtra government are ''dealers and not leaders''.

The ruling alliance in the state comprises the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, the BJP and the Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party.

''In Maharashtra, only MLAs are made to defect but in Bihar they (BJP) hijacked my chacha,'' he said, an apparent reference to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar changing sides and returning to the NDA after dumping the RJD. Governments are being toppled with help of ED and CBI, Yadav said.

