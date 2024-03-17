"I request ECI to conduct J-K Assembly polls one month after LS elections": Ghulam Nabi Azad

Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad on Sunday requested the Election Commission and the Centre to hold the Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir one month after the Lok Sabha elections. "I would like to request the Election Commission and Government of India to conduct the Vidhan Sabha elections, one month after the Lok Sabha elections," Azad said.

Asked about the opposition's criticism over holding the Lok Sabha polls in seven phases, the former Union minister said even during the Congress rule, elections used to take place in seven or eight phases. The Lok Sabha polls in the Union Territory will be held in the first five phases on April 19 (Udhampur), April 26 (Jammu), May 7 (Anantnag-Rajouri), May 13 (Srinagar) and May 20 (Baramulla). The counting of votes will be taken up on June 4.

"The EC has stated that it is not holding the Assembly polls with the Lok Sabha election because of security considerations. It is true that if 10 candidates fight from each parliamentary seat, we have five seats and the number of candidates will be 50. Similarly, if we have 15 candidates from each of the 90 Assembly segments, the number of candidates will be around 1,500. It is difficult to provide security to 50 candidates," the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said. Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir will be held soon after the Lok Sabha polls, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said Saturday, as he announced dates for the general election and four state polls, as well as 26 Assembly by-polls.

However, Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference (NC) Vice President Omar Abdullah on Friday said that the Election Commission of India (ECI) should restore democracy fully in the UT and announce the dates of both Parliament as well as Assembly elections. Omar Abdullah, while speaking to the reporters here, said that the poll body should play its role in restoring democracy in Jammu and Kashmir.

"We have no expectations from the Election Commission. The Election Commission should play a role in its mission of bringing democracy. It has been ten years since Jammu and Kashmir has seen Assembly elections," he said. (ANI)

