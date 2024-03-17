"The country would not have been divided if Congress didn't exist," says Devendra Fadnavis

At the launch of the book, 'What If There Was No Congress', Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, "the country would not have been divided if the Congress did not exist." He said that this book is a best-seller, which shows that people are also realising this (What if there was no Congress).

"If Congress wouldn't have been there, the country wouldn't have been divided... The corruption, and terrorism kind of thing that we witness wouldn't have been the case. The 'Viksit Bharat' that PM Modi is building today would have been done earlier," he said on Sunday. The Deputy Chief Minister highlighted that the Congress party made historical mistakes like Article 370.

"The way that we have to redefine our cultural identity, we have to search for it, it should have been established by now. Historical mistakes like Article 370 wouldn't have been there and by now we would have an empowered India..." he said lashing out at the Congress. Speaking on Maharashtra politics, the Deputy CM said that a few decades back the state styled a form of politics that was an epitome of chronic capitalism.

"Satta se paisa, paise se satta (money from politics and politics run by money) used to be the trend in Maharashtra. Earlier, the ruling parties indulged in making their empire using the government money," he alleged. Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, party's general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and actor Swara Bhaskar on Sunday held the 'Jan Nyay Padyatra' from Mani Bhavan Sangrahalaya in Mumbai.

The yatra covered the distance from Mani Bhavan to August Kranti Maidan. Rahul Gandhi also paid floral tribute at the Gandhi Smarak Stambh upon reaching the Kranti Maidan in Mumbai.

Actor Swara Bhasker lauded the two Bharat Jodo Yatras conducted by Rahul Gandhi. (ANI)

