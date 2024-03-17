Bengal guv launches portal to receive complaints of common people during LS polls

Within 24 hours of the announcement of poll dates for general elections, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Sunday launched a portal 'Log Sabha' to listen to the grievances of voters and directly connect with them during the polls, a senior official said.

The portal allows citizens to send their communication, complaints, or suggestions directly to the governor via the dedicated email address 'logsabha.rajbhavankolkata@gmail.com'. Grievances and suggestions received through this portal will be addressed promptly, the official added.

Last year, during the panchayat elections in the state, Bose had inaugurated the 'Peace Room' at Raj Bhavan, providing a 24x7 telephone number and email address for registering complaints from voters and taking immediate action.

Expressing his commitment to actively engage in the upcoming general elections, Bose declared his determination to end violence and corruption in the state. He pledged to be present in the field from the very first day of the election process, emphasising his dedication to serving the common people.

''I will be in the field right from day one of the election. My two priorities will be to see that no violence and corruption takes place during the election. I will be on the road at 6am before others wake up,'' he told reporters here on Saturday.

Referring to his stance during last year's panchayat elections, Bose reiterated his strong opposition to political violence, emphasising that ''political holi with human blood will not be allowed in Bengal anymore.''

