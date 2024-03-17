Over 8 million people voted online in Russia presidential election, official says
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 17-03-2024 23:04 IST | Created: 17-03-2024 23:04 IST
- Country:
- Russia
More than 8 million people have voted online in Russia's presidential election, an election commission official said on Sunday.
Voting in the election, which incumbent President Vladimir Putin is expected to win easily, took place in the three days to Sunday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Vladimir Putin
Advertisement