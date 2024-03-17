Left Menu

TMC criticises Tathagata Roy for his comments on CAA

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 17-03-2024 23:54 IST | Created: 17-03-2024 23:54 IST
TMC criticises Tathagata Roy for his comments on CAA
Trinamool Congress on Sunday strongly criticised veteran BJP leader and former Meghalaya governor Tathagata Roy for his controversial remarks about determining one's religion and grant citizenship accordingly.

In a post on X, the party condemned Roy's remarks, stating that he ''sunk to new depths of BIGOTRY'' with his suggestions. ''Tathagata Roy sunk to new depths of BIGOTRY'' by the suggestions. This....exemplifies the REGRESSIVE MINDSET and TOXIC CULTURE perpetuated by @BJP4India. Such DISCRIMINATORY and DEHUMANISING remarks have no place in a civilised society,'' the party said.

TMC Rajya Sabha MP Mamata Thakur denounced Roy for his outrageous suggestions, despite his background as a two-time governor and an educated individual. ''He wants to take society back to medieval ages by such blatant display of intolerance. We call upon people to unite in protest against such divisive rhetoric filled with hatred,'' the Matua leader told reporters at Thakurnagar in North 24 Parganas of West Bengal.

''OMG, what coyness, what modesty! ...CAA completely excludes Muslims from conferring of citizenship,'' Roy posted on X earlier in the day and made some suggestions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

