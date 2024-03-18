Putin says Russia will need to consider who it can talk to about peace in Ukraine
Updated: 18-03-2024
President Vladimir Putin said Russia would need to think about who it could talk to about the possibility of peace in Ukraine, suggesting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was not an option.
Putin also criticised the U.S. political system and what he called politically-motivated cases, saying the whole world was laughing at Washington.
