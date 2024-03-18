Left Menu

PM Modi to address rally at Jagtial in Telangana on Monday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally in Jagtial, part of the Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency in the state on Monday.The meeting is also expected to have an impact on the neighbouring Karimnagar LS constituency as well. Both Nizamabad and Karimnagar are held by BJP in the outgoing Lok Sabha.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 18-03-2024 09:19 IST | Created: 18-03-2024 09:19 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally in Jagtial, part of the Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency in the state on Monday.

The meeting is also expected to have an impact on the neighbouring Karimnagar LS constituency as well. Both Nizamabad and Karimnagar are held by BJP in the outgoing Lok Sabha. BJP had won four out of the 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana in 2019 general elections and is looking to improve its tally in 2024, where it will be going solo. Winning more seats from Telangana forms part of BJP's plan to make significant electoral inroads in the south. Modi has already held a roadshow in the Malkajgiri Lok Sabha seat in Hyderabad and addressed a public meeting at Nagarkurnool in the state last week.

In the rally at Nagarkurnool on March 16, a day after the arrest of BRS leader K Kavitha in a money-laundering case, Modi alleged that the BRS has entered into a partnership with other ''hardcore corrupt parties'', while asserting that no corrupt person will be able to escape.

He had also sought the blessings of Telangana people in the fight against corruption. Earlier this month, the Prime Minister had attended various development programmes in Telangana.

Polling in Telangana would be held on May 13.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

